Kieffer| Starlite: National Commercial Sign Company Kieffer - Starlite to Attend Southeast Conference & Deal Making

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Kieffer| Starlite is pleased to announce that they will be attending an upcoming trade show, Southeast Conference & Deal Making. It will be held between November 13-15 this year at the Georgia World Congress Center. The conference will present an opportunity for companies to connect, learn and grow by hearing from industry leaders on the latest trends impacting retail real estate.

The conference will also allow attendees to get career-enhancement opportunities while also earning CE credits, and businesses will be able to discuss expansion plans on the show floor. This event is one in a series of two to three-day regional events aimed at providing opportunities for attendees to gain information about the most current industry issues as well as meet and interact with other professionals in the industry from the same region.

Those who are attending the conference can visit the Kieffer | Starlite representatives at booth 501.



Kieffer| Starlite is a national sign company that specializes in the manufacture, service and installation of signs. "We have supplied clients across the country with quality signs and service since 1956," says the company in a statement echoed on their website. "Whether you require a sign for new construction or an upgrade to an existing structure, Kieffer | Starlite can manage your entire project from design to installation. As a leading national sign company, we offer comprehensive solutions across all markets. From retail signs to restaurant signs, our team provides the most cost-effective solution to promote your brand, image and message."



With multiple strategic offices across the United States, Kieffer| Starlite boasts over 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The company has seen a lot of expansion over the years, allowing it to meet the needs of both local and national brands. By combining quality and innovation, Kieffer| Starlite provides high quality signage and branding solution at highly competitive prices. The company's industry experience sets their team apart from competitors, especially when combined with the great customer service Kieffer| Starlite has come to be known for. Contact one of their locations today to get started.



Kieffer| Starlite offers a unique combination of quality products and an experienced team to provide the best value at every stage in the process. Whatever the client needs, Kieffer| Starlite has the team and experience to deliver the best solution, at a competitive price. View the company's Facebook page to learn more.

