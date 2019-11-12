Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Dr. Christina Robins Joins Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. 'HSI' (BB:VRTY) as a Member of the Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / ???Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, announced the appointment of Christina Robins, M.D., as member of the Medical Advisory Board.



Christina Robins, MD

"We are pleased to have Dr. Robins join HSI's Medical Advisory Board. Her extensive knowledge and understanding of the complex healthcare landscape will be invaluable as we develop cutting-edge clinical programs as well as long-term strategic partnerships," said Travis Revelle, CEO of Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Dr. Christina Robins attended the University of Missouri Kansas City Medical School and is Board Certified in Family Medicine. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and has done extensive training from the Institute for Functional Medicine. Dr. Robins became interested in functional and integrative medicine over ten years ago when she became frustrated that the current medical system many times doesn't address the root cause of disease. Five years ago, she opened up a medical office that integrates traditional medicine with functional and metabolic medicine to help patients reach higher levels of wellness and vitality. Dr. Robins specializes in bio-identical hormone therapy, family medicine, nutritional therapies, and stem cell therapies just to name a few. Outside of her work, she focuses on her family and keeping her own health as optimal as it can be.

"I was attracted to HSI due to its wide range of services that integrated into my practice easily and helped offer my patients advanced testing and treatments that I would not have been able to offer without their support," said Dr. Robins. "HSI has helped me be able to stay up to date with all the emerging technologies in medicine - especially in prevention, detection, treatment, and restoration of health. I see the future of HSI to be growing rapidly and limitless. HSI's management team is very experienced and knowledgeable in this full spectrum of health care and will be able to lead this company to the next level due to its unwavering mission to provide clinicians with the most up to date technologies to treat their patients more effectively."

About HSI

HSI is a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI not only focuses on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery but also promotes compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Loutzenhiser

SVP Healthcare Solutions

Email: IR@HScorp.Biz

Email: MR@HScorp.Biz

Phone: +1 (866) 668-2188

SOURCE: Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566251/Dr-Christina-Robins-Joins-Healthcare-Solutions-Management-Group-Inc-HSI-BBVRTY-as-a-Member-of-the-Medical-Advisory-Board