Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 12 November 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 30,747 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 1,436 pence 18.44 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 1,430 pence 18.37 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 1,432 pence 18.40 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 12 November 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 19,837 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 18.38 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 18.38 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 18.38 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 12 November 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 29,703 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 18.44 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 18.32 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 18.40 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 24.95 USD 19.36 GBP which was calculated as of 5 November 2019 (the "Relevant NAV"). After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 210,188,588 Public Shares outstanding, or 215,352,295 Public Shares calculated on a fully diluted basis (assuming that all Management Shares had been converted into Public Shares at the Relevant NAV). Excluded from the shares outstanding are 1,213,010 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The number of PSH Management Shares and the one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) have not been affected.

