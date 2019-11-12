Chile's finance minister warned on Tuesday of the "grave consequences" felt by the nation's economy on account of three weeks of often violent unrest and protests, as the peso slid 4% to hit a historic low against the dollar. Thousands of people including members of unions adhering to the call for a general strike by the umbrella trade union grouping marched through Chilean cities once more on Tuesday. On Monday evening, a police officer allegedly shot a drama student from the University of Chile in the face in a protest in Plaza Italia.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...