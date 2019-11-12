Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJQK ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 Ticker-Symbol: 1T1 
Tradegate
12.11.19
12:23 Uhr
18,710 Euro
+0,065
+0,35 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,285
18,450
22:31
18,335
18,375
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIPFMC
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECHNIPFMC PLC18,710+0,35 %