

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.5 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $25.7 million from $24.3 million last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.5 Mln. vs. $1.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $25.7 Mln vs. $24.3 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX