Stabilis Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Reports Year to Date Revenue Growth of 30%

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Stabilis Energy, Inc., ("Stabilis") (OTCQX:SLNG) today reported its financial results for its 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2019 ("current quarter").

Three Month Results for the Period Ending September 30, 2019

Stabilis reported revenues of $10.5 million, an increase of 31% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018 ("prior year quarter") driven by a 22% increase in LNG gallons sold and the closing of the Company's business combination with American Electric Technologies ("AETI") on July 26, 2019. Revenues from Stabilis' LNG segment increased $1.1 million or 14% due to increased production at the George West liquefaction facility, partially offset by a temporary reduction of activity with a large LNG distribution customer. Utilization of the George West liquefier averaged 83% in the current quarter versus 55% in the prior year quarter driven by increased revenue with customers in industrial end markets and Mexico. AETI contributed $1.4 million of revenue in the current quarter.

Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $0.3 million in the current quarter vs. $0.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss for the current quarter was $3.4 million compared to a net loss of $3.2 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter included approximately $1.1 million of costs related to transactions closed during the quarter and costs related to our listing on a major stock exchange.

Nine Month Results for the Period Ending September 30, 2019

For the first nine months of 2019, Stabilis reported revenues of $34.6 million, an increase of 30% compared to the first nine months of 2018. Revenues from Stabilis' LNG business increased $6.6 million or 25%. Utilization of the George West liquefier averaged 72% for the first 9 months of 2019 versus 46% for the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was $4.4 million, a $2.5 million or 131% improvement from the same period in 2018. Net loss for the first nine months was $5.0 million compared to a net loss of $8.2 million for the same period last year, an improvement of $3.2 million.

"We are pleased with the continued growth in our core LNG business, as well as with the growth opportunities we see in front of us as we expand into the Mexican market," said Jim Reddinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our pipeline of LNG production and distribution investment opportunities is robust and growing, and we believe that we will be in a position to move forward on one or more of these opportunities in the near future."

Conference Call

About Stabilis

Stabilis Energy, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis has safely delivered over 200 million gallons of LNG through more than 20,000 truck deliveries during its 15-year operating history in the LNG industry, which it believes makes it one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG as a fuel source in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG as an alternative to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilisenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can", "believes," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect the parties' current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside the parties' control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, and general economic conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the "Risk Factors" section of our Registration Statement on Form S-1/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 22, 2019. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters and attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Stabilis Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue LNG product $ 7,919 $ 6,914 $ 26,872 $ 21,812 Rental, service and other 2,595 1,087 7,712 4,754 Total revenues 10,514 8,001 34,584 26,566 Operating expenses: Cost of LNG product 5,191 5,098 18,289 17,046 Cost of rental, service and other 2,436 1,121 5,546 3,476 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,834 1,607 8,037 4,667 Depreciation expense 2,307 2,190 6,892 6,573 Total operating expenses 13,768 10,016 38,764 31,762 Loss from operations before equity income (3,254 ) (2,015 ) (4,180 ) (5,196 ) Net equity income from foreign joint ventures' operations: Income from equity investments in foreign joint ventures 187 - 187 - Foreign joint ventures' operations related expenses (52 - (52 - Net equity income from foreign joint ventures' operations 135 - 135 - Loss from operations (3,119 ) (2,015 ) (4,045 ) (5,196 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (339 ) (1,202 ) (947 ) (3,482 ) Other income 124 - 61 352 Gain from disposal of fixed assets 17 - 17 162 Total other income (expense) (198 ) (1,202 ) (869 ) (2,968 ) Loss before income tax expense (3,317 ) (3,217 ) (4,914 ) (8,164 ) Income tax expense 38 - 38 - Net loss (3,355 ) (3,217 ) (4,952 ) (8,164 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - (130 ) 207 (84 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interests $ (3,355 ) $ (3,087 ) $ (5,159 ) $ (8,080 ) Common Stock Data: Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (2.14 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 15,070,733 3,767,674 13,816,341 3,767,674 EBITDA $ (709 ) $ 175 $ 2,887 $ 1,891 Adjusted EBITDA 346 175 4,369 1,891

Revenues by Segment

(unaudited in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue LNG $ 9,143 $ 8,001 $ 33,213 $ 26,566 Power Delivery 1,371 - 1,371 - Total Revenue $ 10,514 $ 8,001 $ 34,584 $ 26,566

Gallons Delivered

(unaudited in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 George West 7,509 5,084 19,632 12,886 3rd Party 3,209 3,734 13,462 13,726 Total Gallons Delivered 10,718 8,818 33,094 26,612

Stabilis Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,516 $ 1,247 Accounts receivable, net 4,707 4,359 Inventories, net 107 106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,868 2,115 Due from related parties 1 22 Total current assets 13,199 7,849 Property, plant and equipment, net 62,617 66,606 Right-of-use assets 1,002 - Goodwill 4,960 - Investments in foreign joint ventures 9,268 - Other noncurrent assets 402 250 Total assets $ 91,448 $ 74,705 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term notes payable $ 1,000 $ 2,500 Current portion of finance lease obligation - related parties 4,662 3,879 Current portion of operating lease obligations 340 - Short-term notes payable 831 121 Accrued liabilities 5,395 2,913 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 4,298 2,684 Total current liabilities 16,526 12,097 Long-term notes payable, net of current portion 1,077 6,577 Long-term notes payable, net of current portion - related parties 5,000 - Finance lease obligations, net of current portion - related parties 3 3,367 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 682 - Total liabilities 23,288 22,041 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Equity: Preferred Stock; $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (Note 17) - - Stockholders' equity: Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,250,000 shares authorized, 16,800,612 and 13,178,750 shares issued and 16,800,612 and 13,178,750 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (Note 15) 17 13 Additional paid-in capital 90,748 68,244 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (530 ) - Accumulated deficit (22,075 ) (16,916 ) Total stockholders' equity 68,160 51,341 Noncontrolling interest - 1,323 Total Equity 68,160 52,664 Total liabilities and equity $ 91,448 $ 74,705

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Loss $ (3,355 ) $ (3,217 ) $ (4,952 ) $ (8,164 ) Depreciation 2,307 2,190 6,892 6,573 Net Interest Expense 339 1,202 947 3,482 EBITDA (709 ) 175 2,887 1,891 Special Items(1) 1,055 - 1,482 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 346 $ 175 $ 4,369 $ 1,891

(1) Special Items include the following:

Transaction and share registration costs related to AETI, Chart, and Diverse transactions of $1.0 million and $1.4 million in the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019

$0.1 million related to stock exchange listing in the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019

