Office Evolution Names Greetly as Preferred Visitor Management System

LOUISVILLE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Office Evolution, a rapidly-growing B2B franchise offering co-working space, private office space, virtual offices and business services has selected Greetly as the brand's preferred visitor check-in app for their franchise network.

"Office Evolution is constantly seeking the best office management tools to help fuel our unprecedented growth," Office Evolution Chief Operating Officer, William Edmundson said. "Our business model is focused on great service and hospitality, and we have found that Greetly's visitor registration app allows our staff to deliver exactly that. Visitors are always greeted instantly and our staff can focus on serving our members and building a strong sense of community."

Office Evolution made the announcement at their annual franchise conference. The coworking franchise leader launched Greetly at its eight corporate locations and at dozens of franchise locations after last year's event. The partnership has worked well for the two Colorado-based companies because Greetly gives each Office Evolution location 24/7, year-round visitor management and automates the receptionist function.

"Greetly is honored to support Office Evolution's continued growth," said Greetly CEO Dave Milliken. "While our visitor sign-in app is used in thousands of reception areas each day, across government, global corporation and shared workspaces in fifteen countries, the collaboration with Office Evolution is particularly special. Office Evolution's corporate leadership and franchisees have given us great feedback on how to tailor our Digital Receptionist check-in app to perfectly fit their needs."

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest coworking franchisor in the U.S. With 64 locations open and nearly 80 in various stages of development, Office Evolution is leading the workplace revolution that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 23 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. For more information, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/

About Greetly

Greetly is the incredibly customizable visitor management system. Save time, save money and Get More Done! Greetly's Digital Receptionist app modernizes the office receptionist, handles customers, vendors and interview candidates, as well as package and food deliveries, facility tours, and more. From instant visitor notifications and taking eSignatures, to printing visitor badges, Greetly can be customized to the branding and unique receptionist needs of every workspace. Learn more and start a free trial at https://www.greetly.com/.

