Afterpay Appoints Gary S. Briggs to Board of Directors

Former Facebook and Google Executive Brings Decades of Experience to Fast Growing Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (ASX: APT) today announced that Facebook's former Chief Marketing Officer, Gary S. Briggs will join its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020. A seasoned senior executive from some of the world's most important and powerful brands, Mr. Briggs will bring his expertise in digital marketing, customer acquisition and strategic partnerships to the company.

"The Afterpay business model speaks to the new generation of shoppers - those younger consumers who want to budget and control their spending on things that are important in their lives," said Gary Briggs. "As someone who has worked in consumer brands for my entire career, I see a tremendous opportunity ahead for this business because it is truly loved by both consumers and retailers alike for the unique value it delivers."

"Mr. Briggs is an exceptional executive with hands-on experience building world-class brands during periods of significant growth and remarkable business success," said Elana Rubin, Afterpay's independent interim Chair. "We are proud and excited to welcome someone of Mr. Briggs' calibre as a new independent board member, at a time when the business is gaining strong momentum among retailers and a new generation of shoppers across the world."

One of the most experienced marketing leaders in the Internet industry today, Mr. Briggs served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Facebook from 2013-2018, a period of tremendous growth for the company. Prior to Facebook, Mr. Briggs led marketing for other industry leading technology companies including Motorola Mobility, Google, eBay and PayPal. Mr. Briggs is currently serving as a member of the Board of Directors for Petco and Etsy. He received his undergraduate degree from Brown University and a Master's in Business Administration focused in management, finance, and marketing from Kellogg School of Management.

The Afterpay's platform offered by retailers allows shoppers to receive products immediately and pay for them in four installments. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers spend money responsibly, without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. Globally, installment payments represented $1.2 trillion in payment volume in 2017 and have been growing 15 percent year-over-year, which is twice as fast as credit cards1.

Afterpay Board of Directors:

Mr. Briggs joins the Afterpay's Board of Directors alongside Anthony Eisen, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; Nicholas Molnar, Global Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Director; Elana Rubin, Interim Chair, Independent Non-Executive Director; Clifford Rosenberg, Independent Non-Executive Director: Dana Stalder Independent Non-Executive Director. More information about Afterpay's Board of Directors and corporate governance can be found at https://www.afterpaytouch.com/investor-centre

About Afterpay Group

Afterpay Group (ASX: APT) is a global technology-driven payments company with a mission to be 'the world's most loved way to pay'. APT comprises the Afterpay and Pay Now (Touch) services and businesses. Afterpay is driving retail innovation by allowing leading retailers to offer a 'buy now, receive now, pay later' service that does not require customers to enter into a traditional loan or pay any upfront fees or interest. As of August 23, 2019, Afterpay's more than six million active customers make purchases using Afterpay services and approximately 40,000 active retailers have been on-boarded to the Afterpay platform. Pay Now comprises innovative digital payment businesses servicing major consumer-facing organisations in the telecommunications, health and convenience retail sectors in Australia.







1 Euromonitor International, 2018

