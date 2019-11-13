Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) ("Spyder" or the "Company"), an established Ontario retail operator, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a development permit issued by the City of Calgary for the operation of a retail cannabis store, and has received an assignment of the lease attached to the development permit (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed with an arm's length third party (the "Vendor") pursuant to the asset purchase agreement previously announced in Spyder's press release of August 29, 2019.

In connection with the Transaction, Spyder has issued, to certain nominees of the Vendor, an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of Spyder ("Spyder Shares"), in satisfaction of the purchase price of $175,000, at a price of $0.0583 per share. All Spyder Shares issued in connection with the Transaction are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, expiring on March 13, 2020.

About Spyder

Founded in 2014, Spyder is an established chain of three high-end vape stores located in Woodbridge, Scarborough and Burlington in the Province of Ontario, and two cannabis-accessories stores located in Pickering and Niagara Falls in the Province of Ontario. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Spyder is building off this leading retail, distribution and branding eCig and vapes company and is pursuing expansion into the legal cannabis market. Spyder has developed a scalable retail model with aggressive expansion plan to create a significant retail footprint with targeted and disciplined retail distribution strategy focusing on Canadian locations in high traffic peripheral areas.

Cautionary Statements

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Spyder Cannabis Inc.

Dan Pelchovitz

President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (888) 504-SPDR (7737)

Email: corporate@spydercannabis.com

