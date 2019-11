BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) has decided to buy back up to a maximum of 25 million shares of the company at a total maximum purchase price of up to EUR 750 million. The buy-back program shall start on 15 November 2019 and terminate, at the latest, at the end of 30 October 2020.



'The shares bought back shall be used for purposes permitted by the authorisation to acquire own shares by the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2018,' Deutsche Wohnen said.



