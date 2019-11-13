Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - For the three months ended September 30, 2019 ("Q1 2020") revenue increased to $425,769 from $411,608 in the corresponding period in fiscal 2019 ("Q1 2019"). Electricity generation for Q1 2020 was above average whereas in Q1 2019 generation was below average. Electricity sales for Q1 2020 were $88,584 higher than in Q1 2019.

The net loss attributable to shareholders of Synex International (TSX: SXI) (the "Company" or "Synex") in Q1 2020 was $525,774 as compared to net loss of $576,988 in Q1 2019. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to increased generation at the hydroelectric plants in Q1 2020. Net loss per share for Q1 2020 was $0.01 as compared to a net loss per share of $0.02 for Q1 2019.

The capital expenditures in respect of the development of run-of-river hydro projects in British Columbia for Q1 2020 were $nil as compared to $60,170 for Q1 2019.

At September 30, 2019, the Company had a cash balance of $297,973 as compared to $438,763 at September 30, 2018. The total loan principal outstanding to the Canadian Western Bank was $13,979,679 at September 30, 2019 as compared to $14,311,410 at September 30, 2018. Loans payable at September 30, 2019 included a current portion of $7,032,825 and a non-current portion of $6,946,854.

During the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company received notification of a claim by a former officer of the Company in relation to severance pay. On October 23, 2019, the Company finalized a settlement agreement with such former officer.

The Company is a run-of-river hydro developer, operator and engineering firm. The Company wholly owns or has a proportionate interest in a net total 12 MW of operating facilities in British Columbia, and a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Utility. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, and applications and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150MW of installed Capacity in British Columbia.

