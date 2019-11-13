IP Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for telecom and data communications services, announces that DANOS-Vyatta edition, a commercial version of the Disaggregated Network Operating System (DANOS), is now ready for customer evaluation. Based on the DANOS open source software that AT&T is releasing to the Linux Foundation on Nov. 15, DANOS-Vyatta edition is a production-ready, carrier grade, feature-rich network operating system (NOS) that meets the demand for functionality and reliability required in the carrier environment.

As an integrator and commercial service provider, IP Infusion is ready to work with carriers to help them realize the value of leveraging an open source software platform and white box hardware to gain cost savings and efficiencies in their network. Customers can expect to realize 25 to 50 percent lower costs with IP Infusion's DANOS-Vyatta edition versus traditional networking solutions. Additionally, IP Infusion announces that DANOS-Vyatta edition will support the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) initiative, a key effort of the community's Open Optical Packet Transport project group.

Carriers rolling out 5G wireless infrastructure can now evaluate DANOS-Vyatta edition for cell site gateway applications. DANOS-Vyatta edition is initially available for evaluation on Broadcom's Qumran AX switching silicon and white box platforms. In support of the TIP DCSG initiative, IP Infusion invites other ODMs to work with us to support DANOS-Vyatta edition on their hardware platform and expand the platform choices available to members of the TIP community.

"IP Infusion has been working with TIP's DCSG members since February, and with DANOS-Vyatta edition, we are committed to developing a NOS fully compliant with the DCSG specification," said Atsushi Ogata, CEO, IP Infusion.

"Our Vyatta team built DANOS from the ground up to be the first NOS to address the unique, ever-changing needs of the carrier environment," said Chris Rice, senior vice president, Network Infrastructure and Cloud, AT&T. "Mission accomplished: We're now deploying DANOS-Vyatta edition in the 5G cell site routers across our network. We knew we needed a third-party integrator to help other service providers get the same benefits from DANOS-Vyatta edition and disaggregated networking, and IP Infusion is the right collaborator to make that happen."

"We are pleased to support IP Infusion, AT&T, the Telecom Infra Project and the Linux Foundation in helping enable DANOS for carrier applications running on Broadcom's QumranAX switching silicon," said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Switch Products Division, Broadcom.

"We are pleased to see that IP Infusion is offering service providers a carrier grade network operating system for disaggregated networking as part of our DCSG initiative. This aligns well with TIP's mission of helping the industry design and build the networks of the future," said Attilio Zani, Executive Director, Telecom Infra Project.

TIP, AT&T and IP Infusion will be demonstrating DANOS-Vyatta edition at the TIP Summit, Nov. 13-14 in Amsterdam, Booth S6.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, VirNOS and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

