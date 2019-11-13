Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019

WKN: A0BMED ISIN: NO0010040611 Ticker-Symbol: OS3 
Tradegate
08.11.19
15:48 Uhr
1,638 Euro
+0,030
+1,87 %
13.11.2019 | 07:34
(73 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Otello Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2019. Please find the third quarter report (3Q19.pdf) and third quarter presentation (3Q19_presentation.pdf) attached.

Webcast: https://www.otellocorp.com/ir

Petter Lade
CFO
Phone: +47-91143878
E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com

About Otello:

Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/otello-corporation-asa/r/otello-corporation-announces-third-quarter-results,c2960108

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1969/2960108/9294894bb4cefe42.pdf

3Q19

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1969/2960108/8c4cc7a49d1334aa.pdf

3Q19 Presentation


