

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income declined 13.8 percent to 69 million euros from last year's 80 million euros, mainly due to higher depreciation. Earnings per share decreased by 10.2 percent to 0.79 euros, due to the lower average number of shares outstanding after the share buyback program.



EBITDA pre exceptionals was 267 million euros, down 3.6 percent from the prior year. Earnings were negatively impacted in particular by lower demand from the automotive industry and the weak chrome ore business. However, this was almost offset by the company's stable portfolio and advantageous exchange-rate effects, especially from the strong U.S. dollar.



Group sales in the third quarter of 2019 were 1.78 billion euros on a par with the previous year's level.



The company expects its EBITDA pre exceptionals in the fourth quarter to be slightly better than in the previous year.



For the full year 2019, the company expects its EBITDA pre exceptionals to be between 1.000 billion euros and 1.050 billion euros, compared to 1.016 billion euros reported last year.



Lanxess said it is realigning its organometallics business in order to focus on profitable growth segments in the future. It is investing an amount in the mid-single-digit millions of euros at its location in Bergkamen, Germany, to expand production of aluminum-based organometallics, which are used as catalysts in the production of high-quality plastics.



