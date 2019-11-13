Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Announces Appointment of Jean-Christophe May as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 13, 2019 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today announced the appointment of Jean-Christophe May as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective from January 2020.

In this role, Mr. May will lead the establishment of the Bavarian Nordic commercial organization and manage the commercial business going forward. He will report to Paul Chaplin, President and CEO, and will join the Company's Executive Management Team. Mr. May brings 25 years of experience from commercial roles within GSK and most recently served as Vice President and Global Vaccines Commercialization Leader at GSK where he was responsible for global strategic leadership and performance of several lifesaving vaccines, including Rabipur/RabAvert and Encepur. Mr. May is Doctor of Pharmacy from University of Lille II and holds an MBA from HEC Paris.

"I am delighted to welcome Jean-Christophe to Bavarian Nordic. He brings a wealth of commercial experience to the Company and will be an invaluable addition to the Executive Management team. He even brings significant knowledge and experience related to Rabipur/RabAvert and Encepur and his proven track record in life sciences and international business will be invaluable to us as we establish and grow our commercial franchise," said Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic.

"It is an honor to join Bavarian Nordic at such an exciting time for the Company. The acquisition of Rabipur/RabAvert and Encepur and the recent approval of JYNNEOS represent transformative events. I am thrilled with the opportunity to establish a global commercial organization and I look forward to working with the team to successfully bring these key assets to patients around the world," said Jean-Christophe May.

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapies against infectious diseases and cancer. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates intended to unlock the power of the immune system to improve public health with a focus on high unmet medical needs. In addition to our long-standing collaboration with the U.S. government on the development and supply of medical countermeasures, including the only FDA-approved, non-replicating smallpox vaccine, our infectious disease pipeline comprises a proprietary RSV program as well as vaccine candidates for Ebola, HPV, HBV and HIV, which are developed through a strategic partnership with Janssen. Additionally, we have developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, designed to alter the disease course by eliciting a robust and broad anti-cancer immune response while maintaining a favorable benefit-risk profile. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic .

