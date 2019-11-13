

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter earnings after taxes grew 23.8 percent to 40.22 million euros from 32.49 million euros last year. Earnings per shares were 0.96 euro, up from 0.77 euro last year.



Earnings before taxes or EBT increased 23.6 percent to 57.03 million euros from 46.13 million euros in the year-ago period.



Operating income or EBIT grew 25.6 percent to 58.36 million euros from 46.46 million euros last year, while EBIT margin improved to 4.6 percent from 4.4 percent a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter rose 21.6 percent to 1.28 billion euros from 1.05 billion euros a year ago.



Organically, Bechtle's growth in the quarter increased 12.3 per cent. Organic growth was especially strong abroad, going up 16.5 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal year 2019, Bechtle confirmed its plan to boost revenue and earnings by a double-digit rate. In view of the good performance in the first nine month, the company said its Executive Board is optimistic that the upcoming year-end business will be good as well.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX