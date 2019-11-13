Gamesys Group PLC Announces 3rd Quarter Results

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019

Q3 Reported revenues increase 23% and 20% pro-forma

International drives the top line and JPJ UK returns to growth, confident in 2019 outlook

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') (formerly JPJ Group plc), the parent company of the online gaming group that provides online bingo and casino games to a global consumer base, announces its results for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019.

