Mittwoch, 13.11.2019

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 
Frankfurt
13.11.19
08:06 Uhr
8,090 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
13.11.2019 | 08:08
(78 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Gamesys Group PLC Announces 3rd Quarter Results

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019

Q3 Reported revenues increase 23% and 20% pro-forma

International drives the top line and JPJ UK returns to growth, confident in 2019 outlook

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') (formerly JPJ Group plc), the parent company of the online gaming group that provides online bingo and casino games to a global consumer base, announces its results for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1913T_1-2019-11-12.pdf


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/566357/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-3rd-Quarter-Results


