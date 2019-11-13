At the request of Gabather AB, Gabather AB's equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 14, 2019. Security name: Gabather AB TO3 ------------------------------- Short name: GABA TO3 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013233459 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 184929 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 10.00 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Gabather AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: March 12, 2021 - March 26, 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 26, 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.