TOKYO, Nov 13, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. (MHIAEL), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has completed its assembly and the first shipment of a Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1200G engine at the MHIAEL facility in Komaki, Japan. The engine was shipped on November 13 to Mitsubishi Aircraft's Moses Lake Flight Test Center (MFC) in Moses Lake, Washington. It will then be installed to support on-going aircraft testing of the SpaceJet regional passenger jet being developed by Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation. The future approval of the MHIAEL facility would mark the first final assembly line in Japan for the production of commercial airliner jet engines.A ceremony to mark the first shipment, which was held on November 11th at MHIAEL's facility, was attended by many guests including Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Pratt & Whitney JAPAN K.K., All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd., Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., JAL Engineering Co., Ltd., Hisakazu Mizutani, President of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, represented MHI Group. The program for final assembly and acceptance testing of the PW1200G engine in Japan is based on an agreement concluded with Pratt & Whitney in 2008. The shipment of the first engine marks a significant milestone in the history of MHI Group's commercial aircraft engine business.The PW1200G is part of Pratt & Whitney's state-of-the-art Geared TurbofanTM (GTF) engine family which enables double-digit reductions in fuel consumption, noise footprint and regulated emissions.Assembly of the first PW1200G engine in Japan began in 2017. Following test cell approval, completion of the first full engine assembly, and subsequent testing, analysis and verification, the second engine assembly and testing was recently completed, and the engine shipped.The PW1200G production line at MHIAEL's Komaki facility will commence production upon obtaining a production certificate from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). MHIAEL, in close cooperation with Pratt & Whitney, will contribute to innovation in the global commercial aviation market with this next-generation jet engine technology.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.