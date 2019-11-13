The global veterinary diagnostic devices market size is poised to grow by USD 815.28 million during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases among animals. In addition, the rising demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure is anticipated to further boost the growth of the veterinary diagnostic devices market.

The high prevalence of infectious diseases in livestock and companion animals have emerged as a major concern in recent years. This is directly contributing to the sales of various diagnostic devices including the blood glucose monitors, tonometers, laryngoscopes, hematology analyzers, and blood glucose monitors. In addition, effective management and control of infectious diseases has become crucial for preventing and safeguarding the agronomic health. This, in turn, is driving the global veterinary diagnostic devices market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Veterinary Diagnostic Devices Market Companies:

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

Headquartered in the US, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc operates under the following segments: POC products, central laboratory, and life science. The company offers Lactate Scout+, a hand-held lactate analyzer that can examine and provide results from human as well as animal blood samples. In February 2019, the company announced the FDA approval for Quo-Test analyzer clearance for professional use in clinical laboratory settings.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. operates its business under two segments, which include electronic instruments and electromechanical segments. The company offers the Tono-Pen AVIA VET, a veterinary tonometer that can measure intraocular pressure for the detection of eye disease in all breeds of animals. In August 2019, AMETEK EDAX Inc. launched the OIM Matrix software package, which brought dynamic diffraction-based Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD) pattern simulations and dictionary indexing capabilities to the EBSD market.

Virbac SA

Virbac SA operates in various business segments including companion animals, food producing animals, and other businesses. The company offers the Speed Reader, an in-clinic device that can perform regular screenings and follow-ups for both chronic and reproductive illnesses in cats and dogs. In September 2019, the company launched Multimin for oxidative stress in cattle. In May 2018, the company launched Curacef Duo in Australia for the treatment of bovine respiratory disease.

Zoetis Inc.

Zoetis Inc. operates its business under various segments including vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, other pharmaceutical products, and other non-pharmaceuticals. The company's key offerings include VETSCAN, AlphaTRAK, i-STAT Alinity, Stablelab for the global veterinary diagnostic devices market. In August 2019, the company announced the launch of the Stablelab hand-held, POC diagnostic blood test.

Halma Plc

Halma Plc offers products through key business segments including process safety, infrastructure safety, environmental analysis, and medical. The company offers AccuPen Vet, a veterinary handheld tonometer that can measure intraocular pressure for the detection of eye disease in animals.

Veterinary Diagnostic Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Companion animals

Livestock

Veterinary Diagnostic Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

