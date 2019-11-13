Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 622434 ISIN: GB0031509804 Ticker-Symbol: LYF 
Berlin
13.11.19
08:08 Uhr
0,343 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EKF DIAGNOSTICS
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC0,3430,00 %
VIRBAC SA210,00-0,71 %