AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF (CWEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2019 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 12/11/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 302.1166 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13018 CODE: CWEU ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU Sequence No.: 28840 EQS News ID: 911493 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2019 02:17 ET (07:17 GMT)