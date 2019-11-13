

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company plc (BRLAF.PK, BTLCY.PK, BLND.L) reported that its loss attributable to shareholders of the company for the six months ended 30 September 2019 widened to 404 million pounds or 42.9 pence per share from 48 million pounds or 4.9 pence per share in the prior year.



Chris Grigg, Chief Executive said, 'Looking forward, we expect our markets to remain uneven, but we have kept debt levels low, our balance sheet is strong and flexible and we have a broad spread of expertise across our business.'



Loss on ordinary activities before taxation for the six months period widened to 440 million pound from 42 million pound last year.



Underlying earnings per share declined 6.4% to 16.1 pence following 1.2 billion pounds of income producing sales since April 2018, partially mitigated by buybacks contributing 0.5 pence.



Revenues declined to 328 million pounds from 499 million pounds in the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX