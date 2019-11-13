

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation plc (BBA.L) expects 2019 underlying performance to be in line with current expectations, which are based on the Signature and Ontic businesses, albeit Ontic will only be included for the ten months to 31 October.



Total revenue for Signature and Ontic increased by 10.1% year-on-year for the ten months to 31 October, this represents year on year growth of 8.3% in Signature, reflecting the EPIC acquisition which became part of the Group from 1 July 2018, and year on year revenue growth of 31.8% in Ontic.



Mark Johnstone, BBA Aviation CEO said,'The US B&GA market has grown in line with our expectations in the third quarter and our Signature outperformance has been consistent with the first half.'



The company reiterated its expectations for the second half US B&GA market being broadly consistent with the first half, with growth of around 0.3% and Signature continuing to outperform the US B&GA market at broadly the same level as the first half.



