AMPD Ventures Inc. Excited to Announce Its Partnership with Myesports Ventures to Supply Digital Infrastructure for Their Esports Stadiums

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company", (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is proud to announce its partnership with Myesports Ventures (" MEV", DBA: The Gaming Stadium) to supply compute infrastructure for players and game hosting onsite at new stadiums as they are built across North America.

Esports stadiums are places where players compete in Esports tournaments with a live audience while also being streamed to platforms such as Twitch.TV. MEV's first stadium went live in June 2019 in Richmond BC and MEV has plans for 3 new stadiums coming online in 2020. ( www.thegamingstadium.com )

The type of compute infrastructure needed for playing Esports is a key factor in the player's experience. Video games, and especially video games that are commonly played as an Esport, are very latency sensitive. High latency can greatly impact the players ability to compete as the inputs coming in from a player with high latency are slower than one that has a lower latency. The amount of time is quite small (measured in milliseconds), but when the aggregate of interactions with the game add up, it can be quite noticeable to the players and results in slow render times and an imbalance between the players ability to interact with the game.

"AMPD was uniquely qualified to design and build the infrastructure for our new stadiums based on their in depth understanding of what it takes to host Esports style games." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of Myesports Ventures. "Their expertise allows us to ensure that our players have the best possible experience when playing a game on our infrastructure."

In addition to supplying the compute for players at the stadium, AMPD will also be able to have players access the platform from home giving people in the local area an ability to play an Esport game with the same low latency experience as Esports athletes competing in the Stadium itself.

"High Performance Computing really makes a difference to an Esports player's experience." said Anthony Brown, CEO and co-founder of AMPD Ventures. "Our architecture minimizes the impact of latency between the server and the PC the game is being played on. This means that competitors can have the best experience possible when competing in a tournament. When actual dollars are on the line for these players, it's important that the infrastructure is not a deciding factor in how the game plays out."

There will be more details to come as the dates and locations of the new stadiums are publicly announced.

Stock Option Grant

AMPD Ventures Inc. also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 650,000 stock options to consultants of the Company, exercisable until April 7, 2020, at a price of $ 0.63 per share.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high performance cloud and compute solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and Esports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

About My E-Sports Ventures (DBA: The Gaming Stadium)

The Gaming Stadium is a community esports centre that is open to players of all skill levels to watch and compete all year round. Doesn't matter if you're getting started in a new game or have been a multi-year veteran for years. One of our goals is to facilitate the growth and well-being of anyone that walks through our doors.

We offer a space to hone your abilities with or against your friends. Play against other local players and establish new friendships. The Gaming Stadium will offer recreational leagues and individual tournaments throughout the year.

