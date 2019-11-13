Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 748020 ISIN: DE0007480204 Ticker-Symbol: DEQ 
Xetra
13.11.19
11:29 Uhr
26,260 Euro
-0,980
-3,60 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,200
26,240
11:49
26,200
26,240
11:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG26,260-3,60 %