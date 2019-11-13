

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary industrial production grew at the fastest pace in four years in September, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 9.0 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.7 percent rise in August.



The latest growth in production was the highest since October 2015, when it was 12.5 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production grew 11.1 percent annually in September, after a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in September, after a 1.1 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX