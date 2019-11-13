Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M6V0 ISIN: AEDFXA0M6V00 Ticker-Symbol: 3DW 
Frankfurt
13.11.19
08:05 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,80 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD
DP WORLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DP WORLD PLC12,400-0,80 %