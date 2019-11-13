The development of the first 50 hectares phase of the zone has the potential to create 3,000 jobs and help attract investment to Namibia of N$3.5 billion (approx. Expansion to 1,500 hectares is expected to increase the potential investment to N$25 billion (around US$1.7 billion) with 20,000 job opportunities. Enhancing Walvis Bay as a hub will support Namibia by increasing trade flows with surrounding markets such as Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Malawi and South Africa.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...