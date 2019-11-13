

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Die DiaMonTech AG, a medical technology company that specializes in the development, design and sale of products for medical diagnostics, has set the price range for its planned Initial Public Offering on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at 32.00 euros to 38.00 euros per share. The offering comprises a total of up to 1,796,875 shares, with an expected issue volume of up to 68 million euros. The final offering price will be determined by means of a bookbuilding process and is expected to be set on 26 November 2019.



The offer period for the IPO begins on 14 November 2019 and ends on 25 November 2019 for private investors and on 26 November 2019 for institutional investors. The first day of trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) is planned for 29 November.



Thorsten Lubinski, CEO of DiaMonTech, said: 'We operate in one of the most attractive growth markets with currently more than 400 million diabetics worldwide. With our portable 'D-Pocket' we can for the first time provide them a precise non-invasive blood glucose measurement and thus make their life much easier. We are planning a market launch at the end of 2020.'



DiaMonTech AG plans to invest the IPO proceeds in the planned growth and use the funds in particular for the further development of the 'D-Pocket', the start of serial production as well as marketing and sales.



