Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 691197 ISIN: GB0031743007 Ticker-Symbol: BB2 
Tradegate
13.11.19
10:03 Uhr
24,120 Euro
-0,290
-1,19 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BURBERRY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,850
24,180
11:35
23,900
24,140
11:31
13.11.2019 | 11:01
(77 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

'What Is Love?' - Burberry Reveals Festive Campaign

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'I am connected to the idea of unity, togetherness and challenging the perception of what love is today. This for me is the real spirit of the season. It's one of my favourite times of the year - when I can stop, reflect and reconnect with those who make me feel happy and at home, no matter where I am in the world. I loved the idea of bringing together a group of people that have been so supportive of me since I joined Burberry to celebrate my first holiday campaign for the house.'

'What Is Love?' - Burberry Reveals Festive Campaign

Riccardo Tisci, Burberry Chief Creative Officer

Burberry's festive campaign is out today.

To mark his first festive campaign for the fashion house, Burberry Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci has assembled a cast of global talent to celebrate the notion of togetherness, union, hope and love.

The cast includes: Carla Bruni, Fran Summers, brand ambassadors Zhou Dongyu and Yoo Ah-in, Shay, Ikram Abdi Omar, Lea T, Boychild, Wu Tsang, Cecilia Chancellor, Sasha Pivovarova, Marina Morena, Mahmood and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The campaign centres around a film of the cast dancing to the soundtrack of 'What Is Love?' by Deee-Lite and is shot by renowned photography duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028104/What_Is_Love_Burberry_Campaign.pdf

Contact: press.office@burberry.com


© 2019 PR Newswire