The UK convenience market is forecast to grow 16.4% between 2019 to 2024, outperforming the total food grocery market as shoppers continue to prioritise speed of product acquisition. Convenience multiples, symbol groups and co-operatives are set to gain market share by 2024, using economies of scale to overpower unaffiliated independents.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the key drivers and inhibitors of growth in the market, the market's hot topics, the size of the market and sub-sector growth, market shares of the major convenience retailers, profiles on the major convenience retailers, and also includes analysis of consumer activity in the market.
Key Highlights
- Spend on food products will continue to drive the convenience market, rising an average of 4% per year during 2019-2024 as opposed to only 1% for non-food products.
- The greatest convenience market share gains by 2024 will be experienced by Tesco (using Booker to generate greater supply synergies), SPAR (growing through a lack of a like-for-like competitor) and Co-op (shedding its premium reputation to draw in more shoppers).
- The proportion of consumers using a c-store as the main place for their weekly shop rose from 15.6% in 2017 to 20.9% in 2019, as the condition that a grocer must carry a wide range is waning.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the evolution of the UK tobacco e-cigarette market, allowing you to tailor your sales mix to better meet the needs of your customers.
- Gain insight into the far-reaching trends impacting the convenience market including electric cars and autonomous robotic delivery to allow you to better prepare strategies for long-term success.
- Learn how food on the go will continue to dominate growth at convenience retailers, enabling you to better compete with operators with a fuller food on the go proposition.
- Determine the difference in shopping habits between consumers with and without dietary requirements, facilitating you to appropriately rebalance your free-from food offer.
Key Topics Covered
THE HOT ISSUES
- Market drivers inhibitors
- Main issues in convenience retailing
- Strategies for success
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
- Headlines
- The sector at a glance
- Overall channel size
- Convenience channel growth in context
- Convenience proportions of retail
- Convenience channel in context
- Food versus non-food growth in convenience
- Category splits
- Category penetration
- Category splits by convenience channel
- Category growth
WHERE PEOPLE SHOP
- Headlines
- Channels of distribution
- Convenience channel growth rates
- Market shares of major convenience operators
- Historic market shares of major convenience operators
- Forecast market shares of major convenience operators
- Convenience store numbers by retailer
- Convenience store numbers
- Convenience space by retailer
- Convenience space growth
- Retailer summaries
- Retailer profiles
- Tesco
- Co-op
- SPAR
- Sainsbury's Local
- M&S Simply Food
- Nisa
- McColl's
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP
- Headlines
- Who shops
- Shopper preferences
- Shopper motivations
- Shopper habits
- Shopper diets
METHODOLOGY
WHAT IS INCLUDED
