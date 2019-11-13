TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 13-Nov-2019 / 11:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 November 2019 TUI AG Director Declaration TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been advised that Angelika Gifford, a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed by the local court of Duisburg as a member of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG, Essen, Germany. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 28863 EQS News ID: 911635 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2019 05:44 ET (10:44 GMT)