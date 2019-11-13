Invitation to Raketech's Q3 2019 Financial Report Presentation

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raketech, a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, will publish its Q3 2019 financial report on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 07:00 CET. The presentation of the report will start at 09:00 CET - held by Raketech's CEO Michael Holmberg and CFO Andreas Kovacs.

The presentation can be followed via both a conference call and an online audio cast, including a Q&A session open to all listeners at the end of the presentation.

Conference call

Sweden: +46-8-566-427-03

UK: +44-3333-009-263

Online audio cast

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/raketech-q3-2019

For more information, please contact: investor@raketech.com

The information was submitted for publication on November 13, 2019, at 12:00 CET.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser (certifiedadviser@penser.se / +46 8 463 83 00). For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

