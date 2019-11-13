MediaZest Plc - Result of General Meeting

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

13 November 2019

MediaZest plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of General Meeting

&

Total Voting Rights

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Group's General Meeting which was held earlier today.

Share Capital Reorganisation

Following the passing of the resolutions at the General Meeting, each of the Company's 1,396,425,774 Existing Ordinary Shares will be sub-divided into one New Ordinary Share of 0.01p (the "New Ordinary Shares") and one deferred share of 0.09p ("New A Deferred Shares"). The New A Deferred Shares will have no value or voting rights and subscribers will not be issued with a share certificate in respect of the New A Deferred Shares. The New Ordinary Shares will continue to carry the same rights as attached under the Articles to the Existing Ordinary Shares, save for the reduction in nominal value. The meeting also considered the position of the company in accordance with section 656 of the Companies Act, no further action was recommended.

Admission to AIM and Total Voting Rights

Dealings on AIM in the Existing Ordinary Shares will cease at the close of business on 13 November 2019. Application has been made for the admission of 1,396,425,774 New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM (the "Admission") and it is expected that Admission will take place and that trading in the New Ordinary Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 14 November 2019. No application will be made for admission of the New A Deferred Shares to trading on AIM nor will any such application be made to any other exchange.

Following Admission, there will be a total of 1,396,425,774 New Ordinary Shares, with voting rights, in issue. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Consequently, 1,396,425,774 is the figure which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Unless otherwise indicated, all defined terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as described in the Company's announcement dated 28 October 2019 and the Circular which was posted to shareholders on the same day.

Enquiries: MediaZest Plc

Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer 0845 207 9378 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser

David Hignell / Stephen Wong 020 3470 0470 Hybridan LLP

Broker

Claire Noyce 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com.