BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 12 November 2019 were:

185.42p  Capital only
187.76p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.          Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 05th
November 2019, the Company has 78,799,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
21,562,261  which are held in treasury.

© 2019 PR Newswire