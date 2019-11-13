Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882807 ISIN: US92532F1003 Ticker-Symbol: VX1 
Tradegate
13.11.19
13:05 Uhr
188,00 Euro
+2,84
+1,53 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
185,50
188,00
13:00
187,80
188,30
13:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC188,00+1,53 %