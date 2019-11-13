Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.14p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.05p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.34p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---