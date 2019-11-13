ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced that Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in London, UK.

About ArQule

ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQule's mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists of four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule's pipeline includes: ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, in phase 2 for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase, in a registrational trial with cohorts in Proteus syndrome and PROS; ARQ 751, a next generation highly potent and selective AKT inhibitor, in phase 1 for patients with solid tumors with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; and derazantinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family, in a registrational trial for iCCA in collaboration with Basilea and Sinovant. ArQule's current discovery efforts are focused on the identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging the Company's proprietary library of compounds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005103/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Contact:

Kathleen Farren

Investor Relations

Executive Assistant to the CFO

ir@arqule.com



Media Contact:

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations (646) 751-4366

cait@lifescipublicrelations.com

www.ArQule.com