



TOKYO, Nov 13, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today announced that eK X (pronounced eK cross) & eK Wagon Kei cars have been selected as the "RJC Car of the Year 2020" run by the Automotive Researchers' & Journalists' Conference of Japan (RJC) after the final judging on November 12.RJC highly evaluated the vehicles' comfort cabin, loading capacity as well as driving and eco-performance, which have been improved by newly developed platform and powertrain. In addition, it recognized that eK X and eK Wagon reduce drivers' stress and have expanded Kei cars' capabilities by MI-PILOT(1)--MMC's advanced safety system that can be equipped in those cars.Following Eclipse Cross that received the RJC Car of the Year 2019, this was the third time that MMC won the award--the first winning vehicle was I Kei Car in 2007.The 29th RJC Car of the Year was selected by RJC members from Japanese models launched in the domestic market during the period from November 1, 2018, to October 31, 2019. The selection committee chose six best models on November 1 before voting on November 12 to decide the award-winning models.(1) Mitsubishi Intelligent-PILOTAbout MITSUBISHI MOTORSMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.