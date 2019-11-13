

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Loblaw expects to deliver positive Adj. EPS growth for FY19 - Quick Facts



While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) said it expects to deliver positive adjusted net earnings growth for the full-year 2019, on a full-year comparative basis, excluding the impact of the spin-out of Choice Properties.



It is also looking to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in the Retail segment in a highly competitive market for the full year.



Loblaw said it is focused on its strategic framework, delivering best in food and health and beauty, using data driven insights underpinned by process and efficiency excellence.



The company also said it will remain focused on delivering Process and Efficiency improvements to offset increasing costs and to fund continued incremental investments in its strategic growth areas of Everyday Digital Retail, Connected Healthcare and Payments & Rewards.



Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on Common Shares of $0.315 per common share, payable on December 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2019.



It also declared a quarterly dividend on Second Preferred Shares, Series B of $0.33125 per share, payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2019.



