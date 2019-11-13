

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $41.9 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $1.5 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.6 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.3% to $719.0 million from $457.2 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $68.6 Mln. vs. $50.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $719.0 Mln vs. $457.2 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX