

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cannabis Control Commission in Massachusetts quarantined almost all marijuana vaping products and devices, excluding medical-use marijuana vaping devices for marijuana flower.



The decision follows findings from the US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention or CDC that Vitamin E acetate, a known additive, may be responsible for the ongoing epidemic of EVALI - the lug injury caused by the use of e-cigarette, or vaping products.



Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins recently ruled the Commission is the single state entity authorized to regulate marijuana.



The quarantined products and devices include vape pens, vape cartridges, aerosol products, and inhalers, among others.



The Commission said its existing testing regulations and protocols do not require testing for vitamin E acetate, while there is possibility that legal marijuana products sold in the state could contain vitamin E acetate or other potential ingredients of concern.



At present, the Commission's regulations require all marijuana products to undergo contaminant testing, including testing for heavy metals. It is now checking the capabilities of Independent Testing Laboratories to test for ingredients such as vitamin E acetate.



As per the quarantine order, licensed Marijuana Establishments and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers are required to quarantine products on administrative hold in the state's mandated seed-to-sale tracking system of record.



CDC's ongoing investigation to find the causes behind the nationwide outbreak of EVALI has found direct evidence of vitamin E acetate at the primary site of injury within the lungs of patients. CDC reported 39 deaths and 2,051 cases of EVALI as of November 5.



