SciBase Holding AB Announces Changes in the Board

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Eklund, member of the board, has announced that he resigns effective today from the Board of SciBase Holding AB at his own request.

Thomas has decided to resign from SciBase and other Board positions due to lack of time.

"Thomas' valuable contributions and insights during his time at SciBase have been highly appreciated by both the Board of Directors and the management. I want to take the opportunity to thank Thomas for all the time he has spent and his contributions to make SciBase a successful Company. Unfortunately, time is a scarce resource and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors," says Tord Lendau, chairman of the Board, SciBase Holding AB.

The Board of Directors retains a quorum despite Thomas Eklund leaving. The Nomination Committee has not yet drafted a proposal for resolution at the 2020 AGM, concerning Members of the Board.



Stockholm, November 13, 2019



SciBase Holding AB (publ)

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

