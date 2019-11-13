VSBLTY, Energetika Begin Deployment of $10 Million USD Contract for Smart City Security Technology to Make Mexico City Communities Safer

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY"), a leading retail software technology company, and Energetika, an international provider of "intelligent lighting" solutions, have begun deployment of their smart city security contract which combines Energetika's smart lighting with VSBLTY's crowd analytics and facial recognition to help keep Mexico City's neighborhoods safe.



Energetika CEO Rodrigo Calderon said, "We have begun phase one deployment of security kits covering up to 40,000 endpoints throughout 56 communities in Mexico City beginning in the boroughs of Miguel Hidalgo, Cuajimalpa, Benito Juarez and Cuauhtemoc. Each neighborhood security kit consists of high definition cameras equipped with VSBLTY facial recognition and analytics, wireless alarms, motion sensors and panic buttons integrated with high LED facade light fixtures. This low cost system runs off local citizens' internet service and is accessible on their mobile devices in real time. With this unique security kit deployment model perfected, we have introduced this program to other Central and South American municipalities whose needs are equally compelling and where this cost-efficient solution can be installed in three million security cameras or more."

Commenting on the progress that has been made, VSBLTY CEO Jay Hutton said, "We are excited to see this program get underway as it is setting the standard for collaborative security where citizens, law enforcement and technology will work together to affect how a higher level of security is achieved. We look forward to collaborating on future deployments that will provide the next generation of public safety applications including tracking of persons of interest, weapon detection, as well as vehicle and crowd analytics using the power of machine learning and computer vision.

About VSBLTY)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) ("VSBLTY"), is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Energetika)

With principal offices in Mexico City, Energetika provides intelligent lighting solutions to retailers, organizations and governments in Mexico, Chile and the Netherlands. In addition to advanced lighting, the company also installs intelligent sensors that are able to distinguish between people and objects, customizable controls and daylight harvesting for specific tasks. Energetika develops systems that collect information on energy and occupation of spaces in real time for what is happening inside of buildings, commercial properties and factories, while saving energy, increasing comfort and reducing maintenance cost through their predictive maintenance app.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39c942e7-00cd-4b52-ae09-349531b26866