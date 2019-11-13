Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (CSE: CBDN) ("CBD Global" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Minute Suites, a wellness-based solution for travelers located in airports throughout the United states, has commenced selling Aethics product line, which include CBD Daily Active lotion, Muscle Rescue lotion, among others in locations nationwide.

This partnership builds upon CBD Global Sciences' impressive and expanding distribution network and we anticipate that it will enable us to continue to generate significant growth during the balance of the fourth quarter of 2019 and into the start of 2020.

"We are dedicated to offering the highest quality line of CBD products to Minute Suites and their customers," said Brad Wyatt, CEO CBD Global Sciences. "Working with a trusted retail partner allows us to expand our footprint in the US and Canada. We are thrilled about Minute Suites decision to expand their CBD offerings with our products."

Top offerings from CBD Global Sciences include Muscle Rescue lotion, Daily Active lotion, CBD Marathon Foot rub, H2O Balance CBD water, and a wide range Performance Drops, CBD Global Sciences' whole plant CBD oil line.

"We are excited for the new partnership between Aethics and Minute Suites, bringing the first retail CBD products to airports nationwide," says Chris Glass, Chief Operating Officer of Minute Suites." As we are focused on delivering the highest quality product possible, the Aethics brand is the foundation of our CBD lineup."

ABOUT MINUTE SUITES

In 2008, Minute Suites, LLC. Was formed as a healthier way for people to travel. Minute Suites is the first company in North America to provide suites inside security at airports where travelers can nap, relax or work. The development of this unique passenger service has resulted in many industry awards, including Airport Experience New Best Passenger Award, the USA Today's Reader Choice for Best Airport Amenity, the Richard A. Griesbach Award of Excellence in the 2018 Airports Council International-North America Airport Concessions, and an Airport Council International Award for Best New Consumer Service. For more information, visit http://minutesuites.com

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer, extractor, and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name AETHICS (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. The extraction/processing facility, operated by CBD Global Sciences, is located approximately 40 minutes from the farm.

For further information, please contact Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, info@cbdglobalsciences.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

