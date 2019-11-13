TF Bank AB (publ) Publishes Bond Prospectus and Applies for Listing of the Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB (publ) issued SEK 100,000,000 tier 2 capital bonds on 27 September 2019 which are due in September 2029 and with first possible call in September 2024. The bonds carry a floating interest of STIBOR 3M plus 4.65 per cent per annum.

TF Bank AB (publ) has applied for the listing of the bonds at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading as soon as possible.

In connection with the listing, TF Bank AB (publ) has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and the Council. The prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on TF Bank's website (www.tfbankgroup.com).

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for more than 2 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its Ecommerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland, and also credit cards in Norway and Germany. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46-(0)-70-626-9533

This is information which TF Bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 13 November 2019 at 13:00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-ab--publ--publishes-bond-prospectus-and-applies-for-listing-of-the-bonds-on-nasdaq-stockholm,c2960583

The following files are available for download: