The global chickpea market size is poised to grow by USD 3.5 billion during 2018-2022, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snack. Also, the growing use of chickpea flour in baked goods is anticipated to further boost the growth of the chickpea market.

In many parts of the world, chickpea is increasingly being used and accepted as an easy to make and healthy snack. Chickpeas are a rich source of fiber, folate, protein, and zinc. Chickpea snacks are easy to prepare at home by adding spices and are easily available in the market as ready-to-eat (RTE) products. In Turkey, roasted Kabuli chickpeas are salted and spiced with cloves and sometimes coated to make snacks known as Leblebi. In South Asia, especially in India, chickpea snacks are quite popular. Therefore, the growing consumption of chickpeas in different forms around the world is expected to drive the growth of the global chickpea market during the forecast period.

Major Five Chickpea Companies:

AGROCROPS

AGROCROPS provides a range of products in its trading business, including sesame seeds, raisins, chickpeas, cumin seeds, dill seeds, kalonji, and onions. The company offers Desi and Kabuli chickpeas.

Arbel

Headquartered in Turkey, Arbel produces, processes, and exports grains, pulses, and other food products. The company offers lentils, chickpeas, bulgur wheat, beans, and peas.

BEAN GROWERS AUSTRALIA

BEAN GROWERS AUSTRALIA has business operations under various segments, which include soybeans, adzuki beans, popping corn, mungbeans, and other crops. The company offers Macarena and other Kabuli-type chickpeas.

Indraprasth foods

Headquartered in India, Indraprasth foods is one of the reputed manufacturers exporter-importer of Kabuli chickpeas, wheat, and organic soybean in the Indian as well as the world market. Indraprasth foods has a significant presence in Arab markets, the Indian Sub-Continent, along with Turkey, Mexico, Algeria and Canada.

JOVA GRANEROS

JOVA GRANEROS offers Sinaloa white corn for human consumption, the livestock sector, and others. The company also offers yellow corn, sorghum, and wheat. JOVA GRANEROS also produces kidney beans and Mexican Sinaloa white chickpea.

Chickpea Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Desi chickpea

Kabuli chickpea

Chickpea Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

