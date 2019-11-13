

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice said it settled with a Florida-based IT recruiting and staffing company for immigration-related discrimination against non-U.S. citizens, including asylees.



Perspective Talent LLC, a Pembroke Pines company, was found by the DOJ to have posted discriminatory job advertisements that 'unlawfully excluded individuals who are authorized to work in the U.S., based on their citizenship or immigration status.'



The DOJ said it launched a probe after a work-authorized asylee alleged that Perspective Talent's discriminatory job advertisement excluded him from consideration for employment based on his citizenship status.



The investigation by the DOJ found that Perspective Talent routinely posted job advertisements unlawfully restricting applicants to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and TN-1 visa holders.



Based on this practice, the company initially did not refer the complainant for a job due to his asylee status. After being aware of the DOJ's investigation, however, Perspective Talent took immediate remedial measures by referring the complainant for the position and also correcting its job advertisements.



Under the settlement with the DOJ, Perspective Talent will be required to participate in training on the INA's anti-discrimination provision as well as change its policies and procedures. The company will also be subject to departmental monitoring and reporting requirements.



In October, the DOJ had reached a settlement agreement with a Texas-based Taco Bell franchise owner for immigration-related discrimination against certain employees.



It had found that MUY Brands and MUY Consulting required specific work authorization documents from all lawful permanent residents, or 'green card' holders, who worked at their Taco Bell restaurants. However, the companies did not impose a similar requirement on employees who are U.S. citizens.



