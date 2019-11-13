Hiventures Has Once Again Shaken Up the Regional Startup Ecosystem

The Largest Startup Networking Event Of The Central Eastern European Region, The "Regional Startup And Innovation Day" Was Successfully Conducted With More Than 600 Participants. Hiventures, A Member Of The MFB Group Hosted The Event For The Third Time, Where Reputed Domestic And International Investors And Key Players Of The Ecosystem Got Together.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successes of the last years, Hiventures has managed to organise the Regional Startup and Innovation Day (RSID) again. On 7 November more than 600 participants came together in the Museum of Fine Arts to celebrate the domestic startup ecosystem.

The night's keynote speaker was Marvin Liao, the partner of 500 Startups who shared his inspiring thoughts with the participants. Currently, he leads the company's accelerator programme in San Francisco. He had previously worked at Yahoo as a manager in many fields.

After the speeches commenced a key part of the event, the Startup and Innovation Award of Hungary ceremony where the most outstanding startups and startuppers of 2019 were awarded in four categories: the most promising startup, the best scaleup startup, founder of the year and best female entrepreneur.

The second half of the event passed with the regional final round of the startup contest "Get in the Ring!", this year supported by one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer. The competing startuppers had to find innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the company, and had to persuade the professional jury about their ideas. One of the most significant pharmaceutical development companies expected the teams to present innovative solutions in revolutionarising, on the one hand, the discovery of medicines, and, on the other hand, the process and system of clinical trials.

The RSID offered networking opportunity for the startups and investors. As this year's novelty, the participants were given the chance to do so in speed dating for investors, too. In the 1-on-1 conversations conducted, beyond domestic investors, representatives of internationally recognised companies such as 500 Startups, Speed Invest, Pioneers, Credo Ventures or OTB Ventures were also involved.

During the programmes, the guests also viewed the interactive exhibition of the companies from the Hiventures portfolio, where they could become familiar with the innovative solutions that had helped such companies to access equity financing. This year's participants included the BSE, Microsoft, Amazon, Vodafone, Red Bull, PwC, EGIS, KPMG and Ingram Micro.

