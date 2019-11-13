Elon Musk has promised a fab near Berlin that will help create up to 10,000 new jobs. Tesla wants to build the facility near the city's controversial new BER airport.Elon Musk pledged recently to stop tweeting. However, he couldn't resist the urge to take to social media to announce Tesla wants to build its first European gigafactory near Berlin. GIGA BERLIN - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2019 The media-friendly CEO was in the German capital to collect the Golden Steering Wheel auto industry award for his company's Model 3 car, which bagged the prize for best mid-size car in a year which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...